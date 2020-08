Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean, not expected to impact South Florida's weather

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:07s - Published 2 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Josephine formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, but is expected to run into trouble down the line and won't impact our weather in South Florida.

JOSEPHINE.LET'S GET RIGHT TO JAMESWEILAND WITH THE 5 P-M UPDATEJUST INTO THE NEWSROOM.

JAMETONIGHTA 20 PERCENT CHANCE OFSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSBEFORE 10PM.

MOSTLY CLEAR,WITH A LOW AROUND 77.SOUTHEAST WIND AROUND 7 MPH.FRIDAYA 30 PERCENT CHANCE OFSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS,MAINLY BETWEEN 10AM AND 2PM.MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR92.

HEAT INDEX VALUES AS HIGHAS 105.

LIGHT SOUTHEAST WINDINCREASING TO 5 TO 9 MPH INTHE MORNING.

FRIDAY NIGHTA 10PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS BEFORE 7PM.MOSTLY CLEAR, WITH A LOWAROUND 77.

SOUTHEAST WINDAROUND 6 MPH BECOMING CALM INTHE EVENING.

SATURDAYA SLIGHTCHANCE OF SHOWERS, THEN ACHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11AM.MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH A HIGH NEAR93.

CALM WIND BECOMINGSOUTHEAST AROUND 6 MPH IN THEAFTERNOON.

CHANCE OFPRECIPITATION IS 30%.

SATURDAYNIGHTA 30 PERCENT CHANCE OFSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSBEFORE 8PM.

PARTLY CLOUDY,WITH A LOW AROUND 75.

LIGHTSOUTH WIND.

SUNDAYA SLIGHTCHANCE OF SHOWERS BEFORE 11AM,THEN A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS BETWEEN 11AMAND 2PM, THEN SHOWERS LIKELYAND POSSIBLY A THUNDERSTORMAFTER 2PM.

MOSTLY SUNNY, WITH AHIGH NEAR 93.

CALM WINDBECOMING SOUTHEAST AROUND 6 MPHIN THE AFTERNOON.

CHANCE OFPRECIPITATION IS 40%.

SUNDAYNIGHTSHOWERS LIKELY ANDPOSSIBLY A THUNDERSTORM BEFORE8PM, THEN A SLIGHT CHANCE OFSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSBETWEEN 8PM AND 2AM.

PARTLYCLOUDY, WITH A LOW AROUND 76.LIGHT SOUTHEAST WIND.

