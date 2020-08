Man charged in 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro’s murder

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:39s - Published 4 minutes ago

"IT WAS JUST ANNOUNCED BY AGBARR THAT THEY'VE CAUGHTTHE KILLER OF LEGENDTALIFERRO.

HORRIBLY SHOT.WONDERFUL YOUGN MA"sO THAT'S REALLY GOOD NEWS,THEY CAUGHT THE KILLER OFLEGEND"A BIG ANNOUNCEMENTTODAY -- ASPROSECUTORS REVEAL ASUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY --FOR THE DEATH OF FOURYEAR OLD LEGENDTALIFERRO.PROSECUTORS SAY THISCOMES AFTER WEEKS OFWORK BY FEDERALAGENTS AND THE KANSASCITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.IF YOU REMEMBERLEGEND TALIFERRO WASSHOT AND KILLED BACK INJUNE WHILE HE WASASLEEP IN HIS BEDROOM.WE KNOW THE PERSONTAKEN INTO CUSTODY ISYEAR OLD RYSON ELLIS.POLICE ARRESTED HIM INTULSA OKLAHOMAT 2-50THIS AFTERNOON --DRIVING HIM BACK TOKANSAS CITY AS WESPEAK.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORDIA WALL -- AT THECOURTHOUSE -- AFTEHEARING FROM THEPROSECUTOR ANDLEGEND'S FAMILY.DIA.AN EMOTIONAL DAY FORTHE FAMILYWHO SAID THERE ARESTILL A LOT OF ROUGHDAYS -- AFTER LEGEND'SDEATH -- BUT TODAY WAS AGOOD DAY.LEGEND'S FAMILY -- SAYSWHILE THEY AREGRATEFUL - THEY WANTEVERYONE TO REALIZE --THIS WHOLE SITUATION ISSTILL SAD.Charron Powell/legend's motherI'm so grateful that we are inthesteps to justice.

But, as acommunity,we also have to recognize that.Nowit was the young man that was 22years old now that he'sincarcerateddue to an incident so in realityof thisis a horrible situation.

So, asacommunity, I appreciate you guysfostepping up but now we got totake ita step farther and help calm theviolence is down and do what youguys did to help my case, let'sdothat for other cases, and tostopthings like this from happening.A SHORT TIME AGO --ATTORNEY GENERALWILLIAM BARR RELEASED ASTATEMENT ON THECHARGES.SAYING --"TODAY"S ARREST OFLEGEND TALIFERRO"SSUSPECTED MURDERERMARKS A SIGNIFICANTSTEP FORWARD IN HISCASE AND ILLUSTRATESTHE POTENTIAL OFOPERATION LEGEND MOREBROADLY".ADDING -"I THANK THE STATE ANDLOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENTOFFICERS WHO HELPEDMAKE POSSIBLE THISIMPORTANT STEP INBRINGING JUSTICE TOLEGEND, TO HIS FAMIL