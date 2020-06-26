Biden says all governors should mandate masks

[NFA] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all U.S. governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the United States.
[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.
Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed to DNC delegates, indicate Biden chose Harris because she's popular with suburban women. According to the documents, Harris has also shown 'she can take on President Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Activist and professor Angela Davis spoke to Reuters about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden choosing Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying "I think it makes the ticket a lot more palatable, that's for sure."