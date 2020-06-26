Global  
 

Biden says all governors should mandate masks

Biden says all governors should mandate masks

Biden says all governors should mandate masks

[NFA] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all U.S. governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the United States.

White House touts Mideast deal as talks stall on COVID-19 relief bill

 President Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. He continues pushing to reopen schools this fall, while Joe Biden..
CBS News
Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding [Video]

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris [Video]

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed to DNC delegates, indicate Biden chose Harris because she's popular with suburban women. According to the documents, Harris has also shown 'she can take on President Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Biden and Harris call for three-month nationwide mask mandate

 Biden told reporters that "every governor should mandate" wearing a mask outside of the home for at least three months.
CBS News

Trump, Pelosi, McConnell blame each other as new coronavirus aid package remains out of reach

 Negotiations have hit a standstill as Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on funding for priorities in the new COVID-19 stimulus package.
USATODAY.com
Activist Angela Davis on Biden/Harris ticket [Video]

Activist Angela Davis on Biden/Harris ticket

Activist and professor Angela Davis spoke to Reuters about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden choosing Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying "I think it makes the ticket a lot more palatable, that's for sure."

