Biden: 'Be a patriot', wear a mask

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:21s - Published
After being briefed on the coronavirus pandemic by health experts, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday said if Americans wear masks when they're outside for the next three months, over 40,000 lives could be saved.


Joe Biden 'has not been tested' for COVID-19 but his campaign is confident 'he has not had the virus'

 A campaign official said Biden has followed the "strictest protocols" to prevent exposure and that those around him undergo 'the appropriate testing.'
Sam Clench: US election: How Trump's coronavirus response helped Biden find his purpose

 Fourteen months ago, when there were still about two dozen candidates in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, I wrote about the critical..
Battleground Tracker: Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago

 And after the Democratic convention, Biden has solidified Democratic support, according to the latest CBS News poll.
Column: Trump needs to pivot at the Republican convention. He probably won’t

 WASHINGTON — President Trump heads into his party’s virtual convention Monday facing a daunting challenge: He’s fallen behind Joe Biden in the presidential..
Trump heads into his convention in an unprecedented position

 (CNN)First things first: The theme song of the week is Curb Your Enthusiasm. Poll of the week: A new ABC News/Washington Post poll finds former Vice President..
How the Russians hacked the 2016 election

 Twelve Russian military officers have been indicted for breaking into the Democratic Party's computers, stealing compromising information and selectively..
The case against Russian agents accused of interfering in the 2016 election

 Twelve Russian military officers have been indicted for breaking into the Democratic Party's computers, stealing compromising information and selectively..
In Ohio, a Father and Stepdaughter Show the Political Shifts in the Trump Era

 He’s a union worker and former Democrat now solidly behind President Trump. She’s a onetime Republican now worried about her sons growing up in the Trump..
DHS chief Wolf says cannot police U.S. poll sites [Video]

DHS chief Wolf says cannot police U.S. poll sites

The acting director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Sunday said he didn't have the authority to send officers to watch polling sites, after President Donald Trump said he would deploy law enforcement to monitor voting in the November election. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

More than 176,000 in US have died of COVID-19. 57% of Republicans polled say that is 'acceptable.'

 Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said it was "a really unfair poll" and that "this is not a Republican or Democrat issue."
Biden, Harris Call for National Mask Mandate: ‘Be a Patriot, Protect Your Fellow Citizens’

In a joint campaign event Thursday in Delaware, former Vice President *Joe Biden* and Senator *Kamala...
RonSteenblik

Ronald Steenblik @jerrysaltz @SykesCharlie I enjoyed it, but I groaned at the reference to Biden's flag pin. Can we please stop expe… https://t.co/nogfYZE3um 6 hours ago

fedup_patriot

fed-up not_takin_it @FalsusInOmnibus @GOP @GOPChairwoman This is the stupidest meme I've ever seen. The Republicans are anti-civil libe… https://t.co/sxTZ7nt4Jl 1 day ago

timofowler

Timotheus To don’t get this guy Biden. To be a real Black person u have to vote for him. To be a patriot u have to wear a mas… https://t.co/3IewFiMxsF 1 day ago

SharonDDDymond

Sharon D D Dymond A patriot from California just bought one of these to wear with pride. Biden-Harris 2020 Trucker Hat https://t.co/7OB4tCAfqZ via @zazzle 1 day ago

JamesonHalpern

JamesonLaw RT @JimBovard: Biden said last night: “We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask — not as a burden but as a patriotic duty to protect on… 2 days ago

tom_patriot

Tom the patriot RT @charliekirk11: CNN is reporting that Joe Biden may not campaign in-person for the rest of the Fall because it will be "less wear and t… 2 days ago

jess_patriot

Patriot Jess RT @BillOReilly: Mostly solid speech from Joe Biden, but unfortunately for me, who's a problem solver, the points were all general. There… 2 days ago

JimBovard

James Bovard Biden said last night: “We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask — not as a burden but as a patriotic duty to p… https://t.co/PbMNm6vjuq 2 days ago


Biden says all governors should mandate masks [Video]

Biden says all governors should mandate masks

[NFA] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all U.S. governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published
Joe Biden Calls For Nationwide Face Mask Mandate [Video]

Joe Biden Calls For Nationwide Face Mask Mandate

Biden cited health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:05Published
Reporter Update: Trump Campaign Responds To Biden's Face Mask Requirement [Video]

Reporter Update: Trump Campaign Responds To Biden's Face Mask Requirement

KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the Trump campaign's response to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying if he were president he would require face masks.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:07Published