Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Notre Dame, Utica Academy of Science teams moved to new classes for upcoming academic year

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Notre Dame, Utica Academy of Science teams moved to new classes for upcoming academic year

Notre Dame, Utica Academy of Science teams moved to new classes for upcoming academic year

Notre Dame girls and boys basketball, and baseball; Utica Science boys basketball teams have been reclassified for postseason tournaments.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Will be playing for titles in new classes - after the section three classification committee has voted on multiple changes.

The are no changes locally for the fall season - but in the winter - the notre dame girls basketball team will be moving from class c to class b.

--- the jugglers boys will be jumping from class c to class a.

--- the utica academy of science is going to class b from class c - where they reached the section final last year.

((change)) one change in the spring as notre dame baseball is moving from class c to class b.

Reclassifications apply only to section and state playoffs - each team will still remain in their same regular season leagues.

The new classifications are applied for the next two years.

The rome sports hall of fame has announced




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Phil Murphy Clears Way For Some New Jersey Schools To Begin Academic Year Online [Video]

Gov. Phil Murphy Clears Way For Some New Jersey Schools To Begin Academic Year Online

Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday officially clearing both public and nonpublic pre-K through 12 schools and colleges and universities to reopen for the upcoming academic year,..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published
What three of Ohio's top medical experts say about COVID-19 and kids [Video]

What three of Ohio's top medical experts say about COVID-19 and kids

About 13% of diagnosed COVID-19 patients across the state are people under the age of 20, according to the Ohio Department of Health. What does that mean for schools? What should parents do as they..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:41Published
Utica Academy of Science holds unique graduation ceremony for class of 2020 [Video]

Utica Academy of Science holds unique graduation ceremony for class of 2020

High School Graduations have been out of the ordinary this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this one Thursday evening was very unique at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds in Frankfort.

Credit: WKTVPublished