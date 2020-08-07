Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Notre Dame girls and boys basketball, and baseball; Utica Science boys basketball teams have been reclassified for postseason tournaments.

Notre Dame, Utica Academy of Science teams moved to new classes for upcoming academic year

Will be playing for titles in new classes - after the section three classification committee has voted on multiple changes.

The are no changes locally for the fall season - but in the winter - the notre dame girls basketball team will be moving from class c to class b.

--- the jugglers boys will be jumping from class c to class a.

--- the utica academy of science is going to class b from class c - where they reached the section final last year.

((change)) one change in the spring as notre dame baseball is moving from class c to class b.

Reclassifications apply only to section and state playoffs - each team will still remain in their same regular season leagues.

The new classifications are applied for the next two years.

The rome sports hall of fame has announced