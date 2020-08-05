Palestinians march in solidarity with the victims of Beirut blast
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip march in solidarity with the victims of Beirut blast on August 13.
Artist dedicates paintings to Beirut victimsIn a show of solidarity, Iraqi artist Hussein al-Nijar recreates scenes of destruction caused by Beirut's major blast through abstract and expressive paintings.
Gaza residents hold solidarity rally for victims of Beirut blastSupporters of the Fatah movement in southern Gaza organised a solidarity rally with candles and waving Lebanese flags at around 6 pm local time on Wednesday (August 5).
