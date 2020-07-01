Lightning and rain hit Berkshire as storm reaches south east



Pc Harper's mother: Andrew created his own legacy



Pc Andrew Harper’s mother Debbie Adlam attended a private memorial inSulhamstead, Berkshire, to mark the anniversary of her son’s death onSaturday. She told the PA news agency: “It was really emotional, acknowledgingthe year is here tomorrow.” She added: “I found it quite difficult, to behonest, more difficult than I expected." Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970 Pc Andrew Harper honoured by colleagues in Newbury memorial



A memorial service and minute's silence has been held at Newbury policestation, to mark a year since the death of Pc Andrew Harper. The 28-year-oldofficer was dragged to his death after he was caught in a strap as he tried tostop three thieves fleeing after they stole a quad bike in Stanford Dingley,Berkshire. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970 Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death



More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where the 28-year-old Thames Valley police officer fell after being dragged more than a mile behind a car on the night of August 15 last year. A small circle of blue and white painted stones had been laid on the verge in tribute to the officer, with one saying “when your heart stopped beating a part of me died”. Pc Harper had been trying to apprehend teenagers who had stolen a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, when he became entangled in a tow strap behind their Seat Toledo. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970

