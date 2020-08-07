More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Deaths Reported Across U.S. On Thursday
Federal health officials say the country could experience its worst health-related fall ever.
CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
Cristina RT @nytimes: 200,000 more people have died in the U.S. since March than would be expected in a normal year.
This number, about 60,000 high… 11 seconds ago
Donald G. Kosin Jr. This is a compelling case that Trump has killed many more Americans already with his incompetence than the official… https://t.co/o82CvFlIz9 25 seconds ago
tout à vous RT @nytimes: The number of U.S. residents who have died since March is now more than 200,000 higher than it would be in a normal year. This… 1 minute ago
Glo RT @SJPFISH: Who believes that more than half of the Coronavirus deaths died from something other than the Coronavirus ? 1 minute ago
NC Saba RT @Yoder_Esqq: (5/5)
Italy, and Sweden suffered more fatalities per million population than the United States.
https://t.co/r2nXTpzQKp 3 minutes ago
Saviorforusall2020 RT @SpringSteps: @alltvallshade @gfigg42 @xanzabar67 @Politics_Polls It's accurate and shame on you for lying about it and falsely accusing… 6 minutes ago
BCPH holds weekly COVID-19 conference and announces more coronavirus deathsButte County Public Health announced four new coronavirus deaths.
Covid-19 cases in Florida as of August 13thFlorida is now reporting a total of more than 550,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths.
Biden says all governors should mandate masks[NFA] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on all U.S. governors to mandate mask wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 165,000 people in the..