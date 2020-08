Financial Focus for Aug. 13, 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:27s - Published 27 seconds ago

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

STREET...THE DOW DOWN SLIGHTLY.NASDAQ UP... SLIGHTLY.THE S AND P -5-HUNDRED DOWNSLIGHTLY.AND... IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD GAMING DOWN....SLIGHTLY.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT UP....-1- PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS UP...RED ROCK RESORTS UP...IN TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS...THE NEW JOBS REPORT SHOWS....FIRST-TIME JOBLESS CLAIMS FELLBELOW....-1- MILLION FOR THE FIRSTTIME....SINCE THE PANDEMIC SHUTDOWN..... THE U-S ECONOMY.THE LABOR DEPARTMENTREPORTS....-9- HUNDRED -63- THOUSAND FILEDFOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS....LAST WEEK.

EXPERTS SAY....IT MEANS PEOPLE KEEPRETURNING....TO WORK.HOWEVER..THE CONTINUED JOBLESS CLAIMSAT LEAST.... -2- WEEKS IN AROW... REMAINS HIGH....AT -15- AND A HALF MILLION.A PREFERENCE.....TO LIVING CLOSER TO CITYLIFE....COULD CAUSE A HOUSINGCRISIS.... DOWN THE ROAD.THAT'S ACCORDING TO A NEWSTUDY.....BY "THE UNIVERSITY OFARIZONA".RESEARCHERS SAY....PEOPLE -65- AND OLDER......OFTEN SELL THEIR HOMES IN THESUBURBS.....TO FUND THEIR RETIREMENT.THE PROBLEM IS...YOUNGER GENERATIONS DO NOTWANT..... THE LONGER COMMUTE...AND...PREFER SMALLER HOMES.....CLOSE TO URBAN AREAS.RESEARCHERS PREDICT.....AS MANY AS......-15- MILLION HOMES COULD BESITTING ON THE MARKET....BY 20-38.

TONIGHT'S....FINANCIAL FOCUS IS BROUGHT TOYOU BY...."THE CLARK COUNTY CREDITUNION"..NEXT....ON 13 ACTION NEWS.....