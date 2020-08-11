Dua Lipa reveals what it was really like to work with Madonna
Dua Lipa says working with Madonna and Missy Elliott has been "one of the most incredible experiences" of her life.
Dua Lipa moves to LA to be close to boyfriend Anwar HadidDue Lipa has reportedly moved to Los Angeles in order to stay close to her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, amid the travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dua Lipa calls Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani's husband in awkward interview gaffeDua Lipa's interview fail.
Dua Lipa 'moves to LA' to be near Anwar HadidDua Lipa has reportedly decided to live in Los Angeles to be with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.