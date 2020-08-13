Global  
 

Tropical Storm Josephine 8/14 5AM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Tropical Storm Josephine 8/14 5AM
Tracking The Tropics: Disorganized Depression Still Forecast To Strengthen Into Tropical Storm Josephine

A disorganized Tropical Depression 11 is still expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine.
cbs4.com - Published

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic, becomes earliest 'J' storm in record-setting hurricane season

The 10th named tropical storm formed Thursday out over the Atlantic Ocean, setting yet another record...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



JimCarlson16

Jim Carlson RT @nytimes: Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen over the next 2 days before weakening as it… 22 seconds ago

ruisaldanha

DiadaTerra RT @breakingweather: Although several tropical systems have already affected the U.S. so far this hurricane season, Josephine should luckil… 35 seconds ago

MaintenXOnline

MaintenX RT @NWSTampaBay: Tropical Depression 11 becomes Tropical Storm Josephine. Here is the latest information on Josephine as of 11 AM EDT. For… 1 minute ago

BreakingNewzman

BreakingNewzman RT @ABC11_WTVD: Models keep Tropical Storm Josephine away from U.S., disturbance could form off NC coast https://t.co/IuUH1uisHw 4 minutes ago

MarcellaAyers9

Marcella Ayers WX ⛈ RT @markreynoldswx: The latest on Tropical Storm Josephine. @WJHL11 https://t.co/iy9BSdB8d3 4 minutes ago

MarcellaAyers9

Marcella Ayers WX ⛈ RT @NHC_Atlantic: Aside from Tropical Storm #Josephine, we will be monitoring an area of disturbed weather over eastern North Carolina, whi… 5 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami RT @LissetteCBS4: 5AM THREAT CONE for Tropical Storm #Josephine The yellow area indicates the highest threat of tropical storm conditions w… 6 minutes ago

juancpizarrob

Juan Carlos Pizarro RT @NHC_Atlantic: Tropical Storm #Josephine Advisory 11: Josephine Continues On Its West-Northwestward Track Over The Tropical Atlantic. ht… 7 minutes ago


Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean, not expected to impact South Florida's weather [Video]

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean, not expected to impact South Florida's weather

Tropical Storm Josephine formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, but is expected to run into trouble down the line and won't impact our weather in South Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:07Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine 8-13-20 5PM [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine 8-13-20 5PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has the latest on Tropical Storm Josephine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:28Published
Tropical Storm Josephine 8/13 [Video]

Tropical Storm Josephine 8/13

Tropical Storm Josephine had 45 mph winds as it moved to the west.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published