Tropical Storm Josephine 8/14 11AM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:36s - Published
At 11 a.m.

Friday, the center of the system was about 575 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Tracking The Tropics: Disorganized Depression Still Forecast To Strengthen Into Tropical Storm Josephine

A disorganized Tropical Depression 11 is still expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine.
cbs4.com - Published

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic, becomes earliest 'J' storm in record-setting hurricane season

The 10th named tropical storm formed Thursday out over the Atlantic Ocean, setting yet another record...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



