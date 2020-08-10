Global  
 

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews ash cloud

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Farmers watched as Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spewed ash on Friday (August 14).

It is the fifth eruption since Saturday after the volcano sat dormant for more than a year.

Villagers have been advised to stay 3.1 miles from the crater’s mouth and tourism activities have been suspended.




