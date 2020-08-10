Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews ash cloud
Farmers watched as Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spewed ash on Friday (August 14).
It is the fifth eruption since Saturday after the volcano sat dormant for more than a year.
Villagers have been advised to stay 3.1 miles from the crater’s mouth and tourism activities have been suspended.