Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published
The company behind the hugely popular game Fortnite is suing Google and Apple after being removed from their app stores.

Fortnite: Epic Games sues Google and Apple over app store bans

Both removed the hit game from their app stores after its maker bypassed their payment systems.
BBC News - Published


'Fortnite' pulled from Apple App store, Google Play store over mobile payment service; Epic Games sues Apple

Video game Fortnite is no longer downloadable via Apple's App Store or Google Play Store after its...
USATODAY.com - Published


Apple and Google pull 'Fortnite' from mobile app shops

Apple and Google pull 'Fortnite' from mobile app shops San Francisco (AFP) Aug 14, 2020 Apple and Google on Thursday pulled video game sensation Fortnite...
Energy Daily - Published



ruhanirabin

Ruhani Rabin 🛸 Epic is suing Google over Fortnite’s removal from the Google Play Store https://t.co/z0EbxS1pcp https://t.co/wsg1JueuIk 1 minute ago

Nes_Bandit

#StarCardKid🧙🏾‍♂️💫 RT @ModernWarzone: Epic is suing both Apple and Google over the removal of Fortnite from their App stores. This is gonna get ugly. 3 minutes ago

TrustedWeather

Trusted Weather Epic Games (fortnite) is now suing both Apple & Google over the removal of fortnite from the App Store and Play Sto… https://t.co/vh2Zls2CCq 3 minutes ago

brianhurley

Brian Hurley Epic is suing Google over Fortnite’s removal from the Google Play Store https://t.co/tCUc2e1kND 3 minutes ago

watsonmpaul

Paul Watson 🌍 🇿🇦 It's not just Apple that are gatekeepers, Epic are suing Google for much the same. https://t.co/TYSl5FcMbv #freefortnite 5 minutes ago

Magislex

Yannick Prost RT @GIBiz: Update: And, as with Apple, Epic Games is now also suing Google for anti-competitive practices https://t.co/9UwqUs0WYy 6 minutes ago

tasotsele

Taso  RT @verge: Breaking: Epic is suing Google over Fortnite’s removal from the Google Play Store https://t.co/AeXQWHQm7k https://t.co/NXknfsgJ49 6 minutes ago

angsuman

Angsuman Chakraborty Epic Games is also suing Google over Fortnites removal from the Play Store https://t.co/BgbnJQ9vTK 7 minutes ago


Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores [Video]

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores

Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report [Video]

TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report

BEIJING — TikTok engaged in a banned data-collecting process that harvested highly personalized information from its users for more than a year, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal has..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:16Published
Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store! [Video]

Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store!

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:03Published