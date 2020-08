Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected



From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:48 Published 17 hours ago

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown



From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published 2 days ago