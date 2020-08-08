Global  
 

College Football Players Across the Country Declare: "WE WANT TO PLAY"

Video Credit: KADN - Published
College Football Players Across the Country Declare: 'WE WANT TO PLAY'
College Football Players Across the Country Declare: "WE WANT TO PLAY"
Over the weekend ... the hashtag "we want to play" was the number one trending phrase on twitter ... as college football players from around the country emphatically announced their desire to play football this fall.i spoke with matt mascona from espn baton rouge ... on the point that players are trying to make ... "so if a player opts out, the're - they can stay on scholarship and return to the team the following season ... they retain that year of eligibilty.

But anybody arguing right now are arguing that the players are being exploited, you lost all leverage when every major college football player and thousands across the country ... started using the hashtag we want to play' tha's what was so poweful about this movement: is the argument against playing was you were putting these players unnecesarily at risk amid a global pandemic.

Well, when the players who literally have something to lose - trevor lawrence, justin fields, jamaar chase.

Penei sewell at oregon - these are guys, who in the spring time, are going to be multi millionaries, and the're coming forward saying we want to play."

Well, if yo're arguing for the player' safety, you just lost all leverage in this conversation.

It is interesting that people have this conversation conviently, with respect to college aged athletes.when i's convient, we call them kids, and when i's convient for the argument other times, we refer to them as adults.

The bottom line is, and i know this is cliche, but if yo're 18 years old and you can vote and you legally can defend our country and you are no longer a dependent - i mean you should be able to make up your own mind if you want to play college football."

Despite the player' push the big ten and the pac-12 cancelled all fall sports.

The sec, acc, and big-12 are currently prepared to play a season.

The sunbelt conference ... which the ragin cajuns belong to ... are also planning to have a fall season.

But as with everything when it comes to covid-19 ... plans can




