India welcomes full normalization of ties between UAE, Israel

In a media brief happened on Aug 14, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "External Affairs Minister received a call this afternoon from the UAE Foreign Minister on the announcement yesterday of the full normalization of relations between UAE and Israel.

India has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia, which is its extended neighborhood.

In that context, we welcome the full normalization of ties between UAE and Israel.

Both nations are key strategic partners of India.

India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause.

We hope to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution."