Heart patient clapped out of hospital after 200 days inside

The UK’s first Dutch-style roundabout, which prioritises cyclists andpedestrians over motorists, has opened in Cambridge. Introduced to improvesafety, motorists must give way to pedestrians and to cyclists when joiningand leaving the roundabout.
The RAF plane used by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for official business has been unveiled at Cambridge airport today after a controversial new paint job costing £900k. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A new wildflower meadow at King's College in Cambridge. Featuring harebells, buttercups, poppies and cornflowers, the aim is to create a "biodiversity-rich ecosystem" in an area that had been lush lawn since the 1720s.
For nearly as long as the United States has been wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Avram Woidislawsky has been fighting it himself. The 80-year-old was the very first patient admitted to the ICU at..