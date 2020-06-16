Global  
 

Heart patient clapped out of hospital after 200 days inside

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
A father who has spent the entire coronavirus pandemic in hospital awaiting aheart transplant has gone outside for the first time this year after he wasclapped from his ward.

Sales engineer Richard Priest, 54, was admitted toRoyal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on New Year’s Eve to manage his heartcondition until a donor organ could be found.

Cambridge Cambridge City and non-metropolitan district in England

UK's first Dutch-style roundabout introduced [Video]

UK's first Dutch-style roundabout introduced

The UK’s first Dutch-style roundabout, which prioritises cyclists andpedestrians over motorists, has opened in Cambridge. Introduced to improvesafety, motorists must give way to pedestrians and to cyclists when joiningand leaving the roundabout.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Prime Minister's £900k rebranded plane unveiled [Video]

Prime Minister's £900k rebranded plane unveiled

The RAF plane used by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for official business has been unveiled at Cambridge airport today after a controversial new paint job costing £900k. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:46Published
New meadow blooms at King's College in Cambridge [Video]

New meadow blooms at King's College in Cambridge

A new wildflower meadow at King's College in Cambridge. Featuring harebells, buttercups, poppies and cornflowers, the aim is to create a "biodiversity-rich ecosystem" in an area that had been lush lawn since the 1720s.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published

Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 patient stays upbeat by dancing alone in hospital isolation room [Video]

Covid-19 patient stays upbeat by dancing alone in hospital isolation room

A Covid-19 patient in the Philippines who had severe symptoms survived and stayed optimistic by dancing and doing exercise routines alone in his hospital room. Jessie Sibulo, 38, was admitted to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published
80-year-old COVID-19 survivor returns home [Video]

80-year-old COVID-19 survivor returns home

For nearly as long as the United States has been wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Avram Woidislawsky has been fighting it himself. The 80-year-old was the very first patient admitted to the ICU at..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:37Published
Dallas Nurse Bonds With Family After Caring For Heart Patient, Newborn Grandchild 10 Years Apart [Video]

Dallas Nurse Bonds With Family After Caring For Heart Patient, Newborn Grandchild 10 Years Apart

A decade after caring for a woman in her final days, Thao Nguyen found herself working in the NICU where the woman's granddaughter was born.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:29Published