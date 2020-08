Related videos from verified sources Billy Bob's In Fort Worth Reopens As Restaurant Thursday



On Thursday, Billy Bob's reopened their doors today with the focus on their restaurant. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:51 Published 18 hours ago 'Enduring changes' due to Vanessa Guillen's death



New developments in the death of army specialist Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood, Texas. The Army Secretary is now promising to make "enduring changes" after the 20 year old was killed. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago Army Secretary Discusses Changes Needed At Fort Hood Following Recent Deaths



Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy spoke candidly Thursday about the changes needed at Fort Hood following recent deaths. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago