Family Of Fort Hood Solider Vanessa Guillen Continues Fight For Independent Investigation

The commander of Fort Hood, Major General Scott Efflandt, has been removed from his position and...



Tweets about this Evelyn RT @selandreaa: The other missing solider from Fort Hood, Sgt. Elder Fernandes is Cape Verdean from Brockton. He was reporting his experien… 2 days ago L RT @CBSDFW: A mural of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was painted in Texas as part of a fundraiser for her family, who continues to figh… 2 days ago CBSDFW A mural of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was painted in Texas as part of a fundraiser for her family, who conti… https://t.co/du8cY1eO32 3 days ago