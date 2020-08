Police find body of missing Fort Hood solider

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:51s - Published 6 minutes ago

THE BODY OF A MISSING FORT HOODSOLDIER.ELDER FERNANDES HAS BEENMISSING SINCE AUGUST 17TH.POLICE SAY THERE IS NOINDICATION OF FOUL PLAY BUTTHEY ARE STILL INVESTIGATINGAN ATTORNEY FOR FERNANDES'FAMILY TWEETED - THEY AREDEMANDING A CONGRESSIONALINVESTIGATION OF FORT HOOD.THIS COMES AFTER SEVERAL FORTHOOD SOLDIERS WERE FOUND DEAD---- MOST RECENTLY,SPECIALIST VANESSA GUILLENWHOSE MURDER SPARKED OUTRAGEACROSS THE COUNTRY.GUILLEN'S SISTER IS ALSODEMANDING CHANGE.WHERE IS THE CHANGE WHEREIS THE INVESTIGATION YOUARE LETTING THE SAME MILTARYINVESTIGATE THEMSELEVES?

THATIS RIDICULOUS.THERE ARE ACCUSATIONS BOTHFERNANDES AND GUILLEN FACEDSEXUAL HARRASSMENT BEFORE THEIRDEATHS-- THE GUILLEN FAMILYIS PUSHING FOR A BILL THATWOULD ALLOW SOLDIERS TO REPORTABUSE THROUGH A 3RD PARTYAGENCY.