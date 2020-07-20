Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve

The monuments in Delhi lightened up on the eve of Independence Day. Parliament House, North Block and South Block got illuminated. India Gate also looked breathtaking with tri-colour lights. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
Around eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India. They came to India through Attari-Wagah border on July 20 to facilitate transit trade. 2 trucks had come from Afghanistan on July 18. Today (July 20), 6 trucks have arrived in Punjab's Amritsar. While speaking to ANI, the Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department and the Customs Official at Integrated Check Post in Attari, Chandan Kumar said, "On July 18, 2 trucks had come from Afghanistan and today 6 trucks have arrived."
Photo Credit: Royal British Legion British Army Bruce Mcintosh talks about hisexperiences serving in India and the Far East during World War Two. He detailshis wish for greater recognition of Indian servicemen, who volunteered intheir millions to help fight the Japanese.
On 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army released a video showcasing indomitable valour and sacrifice of soldiers. The video tells the 'Shorya' of soldiers, who had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.
Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on July 26 paid tribute to soldiers on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Victory at Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam.
Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war.