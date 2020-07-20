Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve

Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve

Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day.

The Jawans of both Indian Army and Pakistan Army took part in the ceremony.

The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

Watch: BSF Band gave musical performance on Independence Day's eve [Video]

Watch: BSF Band gave musical performance on Independence Day's eve

As part of the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) Band gave a musical performance at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
Parliament House illuminates on eve of Independence Day [Video]

Parliament House illuminates on eve of Independence Day

The monuments in Delhi lightened up on the eve of Independence Day. Parliament House, North Block and South Block got illuminated. India Gate also looked breathtaking with tri-colour lights. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Attari Attari Village in Punjab, India

118 Indians return home from Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border

 As per government records, 495 Pakistani citizens have left India and 722 Indians returned home since the lockdown was imposed.
DNA

Indus Water Treaty meeting: India suggests video conference, Pakistan insists on talks at Attari border

 India has suggested to Pakistan that the talks for discussing pending issues under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) be held through video-conferencing in view of the..
IndiaTimes
8 trucks crossover to India from Afghanistan to facilitate transit trade [Video]

8 trucks crossover to India from Afghanistan to facilitate transit trade

Around eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India. They came to India through Attari-Wagah border on July 20 to facilitate transit trade. 2 trucks had come from Afghanistan on July 18. Today (July 20), 6 trucks have arrived in Punjab's Amritsar. While speaking to ANI, the Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department and the Customs Official at Integrated Check Post in Attari, Chandan Kumar said, "On July 18, 2 trucks had come from Afghanistan and today 6 trucks have arrived."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered [Video]

Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered

Photo Credit: Royal British Legion British Army Bruce Mcintosh talks about hisexperiences serving in India and the Far East during World War Two. He detailshis wish for greater recognition of Indian servicemen, who volunteered intheir millions to help fight the Japanese.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

ITBP troops fought Chinese soldiers for 17-20 hours in Ladakh, 21 men recommended for gallantry medals

 With professional skills of the highest order, ITBP men fought shoulder to shoulder along with their Indian Army personnel and also brought the injured soldiers..
DNA

ITBP troops fought Chinese soldiers for 17-20 hours Ladakh, 21 men recommended for gallantry medals

 With professional skills of the highest order, ITBP men fought shoulder to shoulder along with their Indian Army personnel and also brought the injured soldiers..
DNA

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist arrested in J&K's Handwara; arms and ammunition recovered

 The Indian Army's 13th and 32nd Rashtriya Rifles, and 92nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation.
DNA

Pakistan Army Pakistan Army Ground warfare branch of Pakistan's military

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K, fires mortar shells

 Pakistan army opened fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla and Poonch districts.
DNA
Watch: Indian Army releases video on Kargil Vijay Diwas showcasing indomitable valour of soldiers [Video]

Watch: Indian Army releases video on Kargil Vijay Diwas showcasing indomitable valour of soldiers

On 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army released a video showcasing indomitable valour and sacrifice of soldiers. The video tells the 'Shorya' of soldiers, who had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain pays homage to war heroes [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain pays homage to war heroes

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on July 26 paid tribute to soldiers on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Victory at Sea War Memorial in Visakhapatnam. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes

Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shashi2210

Dr. Shashikant Singh 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: #WATCH Beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of #IndependenceDay. https://t.co/vlbi0iFG9k 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Indian security forces are successful in protecting borders: SS Deswal [Video]

Indian security forces are successful in protecting borders: SS Deswal

Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal attended Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day [Video]

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day said that celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. He said, "Celebrations of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:30Published
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp at Delhi AIIMS [Video]

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp at Delhi AIIMS

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a voluntary blood donation campaign at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday. Harsh Vardhan appealed to people to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published