Watch: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on I-Day

The Attari-Wagah Border witnessed jubilant celebrations on Independence Day on August 15.

However, the day was celebrated less audience due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion musical performance was also held by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The beating retreat ceremony, an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both the countries just before the sunset.

India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.