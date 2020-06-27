Watch: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border on I-Day

The Beating the Retreat ceremony was performed at Attari-Wagah border without any spectators on June 27. The ceremony, which is watched by thousands including people from Pakistan, is also affected from COVID-19. India and Pakistan both are dealing with COVID-19, people are restricting themselves from going out from their houses without any important work due to the fear of infection. The Beating the Retreat ceremony has been restricted for people due to COVID-19 outbreak.
President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present at the event. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present in the dinner party. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
A Chennai artist has attempted to enter Guinness World Records. Shiva Raman painted Mahatma Gandhi's portrait using coffee powder. He painted Gandhiji's portrait covering 2,020 square feet area. Raman started painting at 6 am on August 14 and finished his work at 6 am on August 15. The artist works as a faculty member of arts at Hindustan International School in Guindy. Raman art aims at promoting patriotism on occasion of Independence Day. India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations were planned in view of Covid pandemic. Security was tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops were also deployed to maintain the law and order situation.
Indian soldiers celebrated Independence Day on Saturday. Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector were seen hoisting the national flag. The national anthem was played in the background when soldiers hoisted the national flag. At the Attari-Wagah border, ITBP DG SS Deswal hoisted the flag. At India-Bangladesh border in Siliguri, West Bengal, sweets were shared by BSF personnel. The soldiers shared sweets with BGB personnel. India celebrated 74th Independence Day on Saturday.
Border Security Force (BSF) on Independence Day exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion. India is celebration 74th Independence Day.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief SS Deswal unfurled the national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day. At the occasion, SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF said, "India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty and integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength and force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe."