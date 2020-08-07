Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FC Dallas Players Booed By Fans For Taking Knee During National Anthem

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:11s - Published
FC Dallas Players Booed By Fans For Taking Knee During National Anthem

FC Dallas Players Booed By Fans For Taking Knee During National Anthem

FC Dallas players were booed by fans at Toyota Stadium in Frisco Wednesday while kneeling during the National Anthem.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

MLS Players Booed After Kneeling During National Anthem

Two Major League Soccer teams whose players knelt during the national anthem before their game...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


‘Absolutely Disgusting’: FC Dallas Soccer Player GOES OFF on His Team’s Own Fans For Booing Players Who Knelt During Anthem

FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon went off on the team's fans for booing while the players who took...
Mediaite - Published

FC Dallas' Reggie Cannon condemns booing as players took a knee

FC Dallas' Reggie Cannon condemns the "disgusting" booing of players kneeling during the national...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas Cowboys Announce New Guidelines, Restrictions For AT&T Stadium This Season [Video]

Dallas Cowboys Announce New Guidelines, Restrictions For AT&T Stadium This Season

The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday announced their plans for fans and employees at AT&T Stadium this season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:39Published
Nearly 3,000 Fans Watch FC Dallas Play In Person For First Time During Pandemic [Video]

Nearly 3,000 Fans Watch FC Dallas Play In Person For First Time During Pandemic

According to FC Dallas, 2,912 fans attended Wednesday's match against Nashville SC at Toyota Stadium.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:25Published
LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players [Video]

LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players

A reporter recently asked James to respond to President Trump’s criticism of NBA players kneeling during the national anthem.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published