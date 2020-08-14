Global  
 

Tracking Tropical Storm Kyle Which Has Formed In The Northwest Atlantic

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Kyle Which Has Formed In The Northwest Atlantic
Tropical Storm Kyle forms in the Northwest Atlantic but is no threat to U.S.
Tweets about this

AaronWhiteTV

Aaron White 🌀 TRACKING THE TROPICS 🌀 Tropical Storm #Kyle has formed well off the coast of New England, and will continue eastw… https://t.co/efqtgbpMU5 7 minutes ago

WKRGEd

Ed Bloodsworth NOW: Troipcal Storm #Kyle has formed and we continue to track Tropical Storm #Josephine. @WKRG #TrackingTheTropics https://t.co/IVtqpj755R 12 minutes ago

AshleyKramlich

Ashley Kramlich Tropical Storm #Kyle has formed off the Delmarva Coast this afternoon. Kyle is forecast to continue tracking over t… https://t.co/oLErQZZ98H 17 minutes ago

WFXRWeather

WFXR Weather Tropical Storm Kyle has developed off the Delmarva Peninsula and will be moving quickly ENE at 17 mph. Harmlessly… https://t.co/qsb8QCuWQ4 36 minutes ago

GullahGeechee

Gullah/Geechee Folks RT @WSAVScottR: Tropical storm Kyle forms off the east coast of the U.S. and may become a little stronger this weekend and T.S. Josephine m… 49 minutes ago

WSAVScottR

Scott Roberts Tropical storm Kyle forms off the east coast of the U.S. and may become a little stronger this weekend and T.S. Jos… https://t.co/n296CISJ9f 53 minutes ago

AllisonWTSP

Allison Kropff #Kyle surpasses #HurricaneKatrina as the earliest Atlantic “K” storm on record. Unlike Katrina, Kyle is not a thre… https://t.co/W0lUGnFjLt 58 minutes ago

FOX61News

FOX61 The storm poses no threat to the United States. https://t.co/cA3Prw2m8B 1 hour ago


Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine

Josephine is expected to weaken over the weekend

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:20Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 14, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 14, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:38Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine 08-13-20 11PM [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Josephine 08-13-20 11PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has the latest on Tropical Storm Josephine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:26Published