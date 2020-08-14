Premature births decline at KC hospital during COVID-19 shutdown

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:38s - Published 17 minutes ago

Doctors at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, and around the world, noticed a surprising trend that premature births were down during the COVID-19 shutdown months.

And so we'reencouraging people to stayhome more.Supporting mothersthroughout their pregnancy isvital all the time, and couldprove to be life-changingduring this pandemic.The support is big.

We alsooffer classes that we're nowable to live stream.

Usually wedo them in person, but a lot ofour classes are related toprenatal development, healthylifestyles, those things.Dr. Jackson says there's still alot to learn, but this datacouldbe groundbreaking for figuringout how to help women carryto term.She says expecting mothersshouldn't be reluctant to cometo the doctor during thepandemic.The hospital is the safestplace to be right now.