Vlade Divac Steps Down As Kings GM Following Team's 14th Straight Season Without Playoffs

The Sacramento Kings confirmed in a statement Friday that General Manager Vlade Divac is stepping down from his position, a day after the team ended their season with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers and failed to reach the playoffs for the 14th straight year.

