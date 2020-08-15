Vlade Divac Steps Down As Kings GM Following Team's 14th Straight Season Without Playoffs
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Vlade Divac Steps Down As Kings GM Following Team's 14th Straight Season Without Playoffs
The Sacramento Kings confirmed in a statement Friday that General Manager Vlade Divac is stepping down from his position, a day after the team ended their season with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers and failed to reach the playoffs for the 14th straight year.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend