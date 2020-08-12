Global  
 

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 78,632; 2,906 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
A total of 886,489 people have been tested in Indiana, 8.9% of those tested are a positive coronavirus case.

Here's a look at the latest covid-19 numbers across our state.

Indiana reports "8" new deaths and "one-thousand- 79" new cases tonight.

The state now has a total number of "two-thousand, 9- hundred-six" deaths and more than 78-thousand cases.

92 percent of deaths have occurred among people ages 60 and older.

Nearly 7 percent between ages 40 to 59, and one percent among people 39 and younger.

Across our region, 162 new cases and 8 new deaths to report tonight.

Allen county adds 57 new cases and four new deaths.noble county adds nine new cases and kosciusko adds six.

Elkhart reports 59 new cases and four deaths.adams and deklab counties each adding four new cases.over in ohio..mercer adds eight new cases.defiance and paulding counties each




