Watch: Indian Army hoists national flag in J-K's Gurez sector

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Indian Army hoisted the national flag in J-K's Gurez sector.

Watch: Poonch residents slam constant shelling by Pakistan Army [Video]

Watch: Poonch residents slam constant shelling by Pakistan Army

Pakistan has been constantly violating the ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir. People living in the border areas have been badly affected by the Pakistan shelling. Many have even lost their family members to the firing by the Pakistan Army . A local resident from Poonch said that Pakistani Army resorts to killing innocent people because they do not have the guts to face the Indian Army. He said Pakistan has been resorting to these tactics for many years now and added that he lost three people of his family to Pakistan shelling. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on August 10. Earlier on August 9 also, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.The Indian Army has been giving a befitting response to provocations by the Pakistan Army and also helping the border residents. Watch this video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:02Published
74th Independence Day: President Kovind pays tribute at National War Memorial [Video]

74th Independence Day: President Kovind pays tribute at National War Memorial

On the occasion of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute at National War Memorial. President Kovind was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve [Video]

Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve

Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. The Jawans of both Indian Army and Pakistan Army took part in the ceremony. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border [Video]

74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border

Border Security Force (BSF) on Independence Day exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion. India is celebration 74th Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

NEP will play important role in making India self-reliant: PM Modi

 Education has a crucial role to play in making India self-reliant and prosperous and the new National Education Policy has been introduced with this objective,..
IndiaTimes
74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour [Video]

74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted tricolour on Independence Day at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

For the first time, LCDs installed for PM Modi's Independence Day speech in Srinagar

 "People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting..
DNA

Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered [Video]

Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered

Photo Credit: Royal British Legion British Army Bruce Mcintosh talks about hisexperiences serving in India and the Far East during World War Two. He detailshis wish for greater recognition of Indian..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Security on high alert as Independence Day nears [Video]

Security on high alert as Independence Day nears

As Independence Day is a day ahead, security in the national capital has been strengthened. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch [Video]

Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch

Indian Army on August foiled infiltration bid in Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector, Jammu and Kashmir. On 7 August, a group of terrorists were attempting to infiltrate across LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published