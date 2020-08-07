Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the rapid development in the country while addressing from the rampant of iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

He said that rail and road connectivity in the country will help in the overall development in which Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will play a very significant role.

Work on Dedicated Freight Corridor Project is underway at rapid pace which will help in fast and easy supply of essential goods.