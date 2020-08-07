Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the rapid development in the country while addressing from the rampant of iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. He said that rail and road connectivity in the country will help in the overall development in which Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will play a very significant role. Work on Dedicated Freight Corridor Project is ongoing on rapid pace and it will help in fast and easy supply of essential goods.
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Mohammad Imran, on August 15 stated that his country wished to part of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. "I attended Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was very encouraging listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We look forward to strengthening our ties. As India will be 'Atmanirbhar', we also want to be a part of it," Mohammad Imran said.
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) on July 30 successfully conducted engine train trial run between New Palanpur to Durai stretch. 342.5-km-long New Palanpur-Durai stretch..
Prime Minister Narendra Modiinaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par..
