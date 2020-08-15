Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National anthem by child inspires Anand Mahindra on Independence Day | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:47s - Published
National anthem by child inspires Anand Mahindra on Independence Day | Oneindia News

National anthem by child inspires Anand Mahindra on Independence Day | Oneindia News

This child singing Jana Gana Mana will make you smile.

He is getting some words wrong, but his spirit is high!

This video went viral last year and it appears businessman Anand Mahindra has stored it and watches it on every Independence Day to get his josh up!

Watch this video that will make you smile.

#IndependenceDay2020 #NationalAnthem #AnandMahindra

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Soldiers hoisting national flag in J&K’s Gurez on 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Soldiers hoisting national flag in J&K’s Gurez on 74th Independence Day

Indian soldiers celebrated Independence Day on Saturday. Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector were seen hoisting the national flag. The national anthem was played in the background when..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published
Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News

PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day said the world has seen what our soldiers can do invoking the clashes in Ladakh in June over a border dispute which is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published