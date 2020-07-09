'Have A Staycation,' They Said. 'It'll Be Fun,' They Said.

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has slammed European tourist hotspots that traditionally rely on visitors from the UK.

Quarantine regulations banning Brits from cheap trips abroad has meant UK residents are stuck with having 'staycations,' or no vacation at all.

According to CNN, the demand for UK beach holidays has skyrocketed.

Hotel industry research indicates there was a 532% growth in searches for trips to Scotland, and searches for Cornwall up 325% year-on-year.