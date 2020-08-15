Did Covid affect kite sales on Independence Day? Delhi shopkeepers answer

Sales of kites were affected on Independence Day, Delhi’s shopkeepers said on Saturday.

Local shopkeepers said the sales have reduced to nearly 50 % of what it used to be.

Kites are flown on Independence Day every year in India.

This year, however, the business was affected due to Covid-19.

India celebrated 74th Independence Day this year.

