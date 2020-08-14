Amid Statewide Heatwave, California Battles Widespread Wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Friday ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2001 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system. The California Independent System Operator (California ISO), which manages the power grid, declared an emergency shortly after 6:30 p.m. and directed utilities around the state to shed their power loads.
William Perry Pendley has served as the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year. But despite President Donald Trump officially nominating him in June to take on the position of director permanently, Pendley won't be taking the job. HuffPost reports Pendley's name has been withdrawn in the face of criticism over his anti-environmentalist views and advocacy for selling off federal lands. HuffPost reports the move was likely influenced by the fact that GOP Sens.
Jerry Falwell Jr. has taken a temporary leave of absence from his position as head of Liberty University. Falwell apologized after posting a vacation photo that showed him with his pants unzipped and his arm high around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant. The image was enough send him into an indefinite leave of absence. Huffpost says Liberty alumnus Jonathan Merritt says that Falwell will almost certainty be back at the university.
U.S. President Donald Trump was confronted by a HuffPost reporter during a White House briefing on Thursday, who asked the leader if he regretted "all the lying you've done to the American people." The president did not respond to the allegation, and moved on to another reporter's question.
Firefighters in Los Angeles County continue to battle the Ranch Fire as it burns through the Azusa foothills. The Ranch Fire has burned at least three thousand acres and has led to the mandatory evacuation of homes in the area.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
G.B.Bolig RT @9NewsSyd: Bone-dry vegetation has fuelled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday (local time) that the risk of new blaze… 2 hours ago
Nine News Sydney Bone-dry vegetation has fuelled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday (local time) that the risk of… https://t.co/UmUQgKldMQ 6 hours ago