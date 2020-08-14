Global  
 

Amid Statewide Heatwave, California Battles Widespread Wildfire

Video Credit: Wochit News
Amid Statewide Heatwave, California Battles Widespread Wildfire

Amid Statewide Heatwave, California Battles Widespread Wildfire

HuffPost reports three wildfires near Los Angeles are blazing amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high.

As temperatures soar and humidity levels drop, the so-called Lake Fire was just 12% contained and has charred more than 18 square miles.

A blaze above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa churned through 2.3 square miles of brush on Thursday and has not been contained.

