Wildfire Watch: Crews battle multiple fires Monday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:29s - Published 11 minutes ago Wildfire Watch: Crews battle multiple fires Monday Crews are battling multiple fires on Monday as the western U.S. deals with a heatwave. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE SO-CALLED "DOME FIRE" BROKEOUT LAST NIGHT IN THE MOJAVENATIONALPRESERVE.IT'S IN CALIFORNIA - NEAR THENEVADA BORDER.RIGHT NOW THE FIRE HAS BURNEDMORE THAN FIVE THOUSAND ACRES.MULTIPLE AGENCIES ARERESPONDING BOTH ON THE GROUNDAND IN THE AIR.THE PRESERVE IS ABOUT AN HOURDRIVE FROM LAS VEGAS.AND FARTHER NORTH -- THELOYALTON FIRE CONTINUES TOSPREAD QUICKLY IN THE TAHOENATIONAL FOREST.SO FAR IT HAS BURNED NEARLY 30-THOUSAND ACRES NEAR LOYALTON.MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS AREIN PLACE IN THE SMALLCALIFORNIA CITY.AND YOU CAN SEE HERE CALIFORNIAIS BEING HIT HARD BY MULTIPLEOTHER WILDFIRES.THE "RANCH2 FIRE" IN ASUZA HASBURNED ABOUT 25-HUNDRED ACRES.AUTHORITIES THERE ARE LOOKINGFOR A MAN WHO THEY SAYINTENTIONALLY STARTED THATBLAZE.THE LAKE FIRE NEAR SANTACLARITA...HAS BURNED MORE THAN 17-THOUSAND ACRES SO FAR ANDDESTROYED MORE THAN 20STRUCTURES."THERE HAVE BEEN AREAS OF THISFIRE THAT HAVE NOT BURNED INDECADES.ITS IN INACCESSIBLE TERRAINWHICH ADDED TO THE COMPLEXITYOF THE FIRE."THE TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT ALSOCREATING A POWER EMERGENCY...THE HIGHER DEMAND FORELECTRICITY - FORCED THE TWOMAJOR POWER COMPANIES IN THESTATE TO ISSUE ROLLINGBLACKOUTS.HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OFCUSTOMERS HAD THEIR POWERTURNED OFF ON ROTATION DURINGTHE WEEKEND...DURING THE HEATWAVE WE'RE ALSOFEELING HERE.THERE ARE NOW MORE THAN 61-THOUSAND CASES OF CORNONAVIRUS