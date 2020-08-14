Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Governor declares state of emergency due to wildfires

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
California Governor declares state of emergency due to wildfires

California Governor declares state of emergency due to wildfires

California's Governor has declared a statewide emergency as they battle dozensof wildfires amid possibly the highest heatwave ever recorded.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

California Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Wildfires

 The move will allow Gov. Gavin Newsom to mobilize resources from outside the state, and the California National Guard will assist with relief efforts.
NYTimes.com

In CA: Newsom declares emergency over wildfires; a bear bites; bubonic plague arrives

 Plus: The Golden State Killer hears from victims, hope for the U.S. Postal Service, promising coronavirus news and the governor declares an emergency over..
USATODAY.com

'Rot in hell': 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo faces his victims in court on first day of sentencing hearings

 Joseph James DeAngelo, the man dubbed as the "Golden State Killer," is thought to be one of California's most prolific serial killers.
 
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

California Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Wildfires

The move will allow Gov. Gavin Newsom to mobilize resources from outside the state, and the...
NYTimes.com - Published

About 30 large fires burning in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Tuesday as around 30 wildfires...
USATODAY.com - Published

Severe drought keeps California firefighters on high alert

Flames from a devastating wildfire in Glendora, Calif., have died down, but severe drought is keeping...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

DasDas0015

Pratay Das "California Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Wildfires" by BY AZI PAYBARAH AND CHRISTINA MORALES via NYT https://t.co/LSb3Odzjee 6 minutes ago

woodsto06430003

woodstock RT @GuardianUS: California governor declares state of emergency as dozens of wildfires rage https://t.co/MTt5tovmNf 8 minutes ago

CrankyCyborg

Matt RT @AlbertsChatter: #SF #LNU #Wildfires California governor declares state of emergency as dozens of wildfires rage - The Guardian https://… 11 minutes ago

offstream_news

Offstream News California Governor Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency to ensure the state receives vital resources as at l… https://t.co/JgweG4Pv3r 16 minutes ago

Rach79476846

No planet B RT @DrRimmer: California governor declares state of emergency as dozens of wildfires rage https://t.co/80thjjblZW #California #heatwave #wi… 22 minutes ago

DrRimmer

Matthew Rimmer California governor declares state of emergency as dozens of wildfires rage https://t.co/80thjjblZW #California #heatwave #wildfire 25 minutes ago

SoraFarfan

Sora Farfan California’s Newsom Declares State Emergency, Mobilizes National Guard – Deadline https://t.co/oQeRK6POVe 25 minutes ago

AlbertsChatter

Social Data Science #SF #LNU #Wildfires California governor declares state of emergency as dozens of wildfires rage - The Guardian… https://t.co/dXfBqnChvm 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA [Video]

Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA

Multiple wildfires are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties in California this week. (August 18, 2020) Footage from Tuesday shows an adjacent forest and home burning next to a vineyard. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in California during heatwave [Video]

Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in California during heatwave

Firefighters continue to battle the Gamble Fire near Lake Berryessa in California during a heatwave. Footage filmed on August 17 shows firefighters attempting to control the blaze.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:16Published
Smoke rises from brush fire In California [Video]

Smoke rises from brush fire In California

Smoke rises from a brush fire on a hillside in Milpitas, California, on Monday evening (August 17). The region has been suffering soaring temperatures, with the state's Death Valley reaching 130F..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:09Published