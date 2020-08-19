Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California governor provides update on wildfires

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:19s - Published
California governor provides update on wildfires

California governor provides update on wildfires

The Governor of California provides an update on several wildfires burning in the state.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Wildfires

California Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Wildfires Wildfires in California prompted some areas to issue mandatory evacuations. Therefore, California’s...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.com


Wildfires burn over 300,000 acres across California

California's governor said 367 known fires are burning across California, with 23 major fires or...
CBS News - Published

About 30 large fires burning in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Tuesday as around 30 wildfires...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

_bedouin

Olympus RT @nowthisnews: NEWSOM SPEAKS: California Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on the state's response to wildfires, the West Coast he… 2 days ago

California_Boy

iKev RT @CAgovernor: LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom provides an update on the state’s response to wildfires, the West Coast heat wave and the #… 3 days ago

BillResitance

bill 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 we are the resistance #BREAKING NEWSOM SPEAKS: California Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on the state's response to wildfires,… https://t.co/XmMoSxnWKh 3 days ago

nowthisnews

NowThis NEWSOM SPEAKS: California Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on the state's response to wildfires, the West C… https://t.co/tfwyJ02SJ8 3 days ago

bcsalvador

Bennett Salvador RT @KTVU: TUNE IN: Gov. Newsom provides an update on California's response to the heat wave and COVID-19. https://t.co/Emce0SVsOZ https://t… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires [Video]

Newsom says California battling 560 wildfires

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday said his state has requested assistance from Canada and Australia, as well as ten U.S. states to help fight roughly 560 blazes.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
California Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage On [Video]

California Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage On

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to wildfires, heat wave, and COVID19 pandemic [Video]

Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to wildfires, heat wave, and COVID19 pandemic

Governor Gavin Newsom discussed a number of topics Wednesday, including an update on the state’s response to wildfires, the West Coast heat wave and the COVID19 pandemic.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 51:20Published