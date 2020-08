Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:18s - Published 1 minute ago

President Trump responds to California wildfires, saying he will defund state wildfire efforts

ABOUT THE FIRES --CRITICIZING CALIFORNIA'SMITIGATION EFFORTS WITHINTHE PAST WEEK.THEY HAVE MASSIVE FIRES AGAIN INCALIFORNIA.

MAYBE WE'RE JUSTGONNA HAVE TO MAKE THEM PAY FORIT BECAUSETHEY DON'T LISTEN TO US.

WE SAYYOU GOTTA GET RID OF THE LEAVES,YOU GOTTAGET RID OF THE FALLEN TREES.PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE HAS BEENTELLING THE STATE OFCALIFORNIA THE SAME THING FORTHREE YEARS-- AND SAYS HETHINKS THEY'LL HAVE TO MAKECALIFORNIA PAY FOR THE FIRES.AND GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOMRESPONDING TO WHAT THEPRESIDENT SAID.HE SAYS CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL-- AND CRITICIZED THEPRESIDENT'SREMARKS... WHILE PUTTING HISSUPPORT BEHIND JOE BIDEN."JUST TODAY THE PRESIDENT OF THEUNITED STATES THREATENED THESTATE OF CALIFORNIA -- 40MILLIONAMERICANS THAT HAPPEN TO LIVEHERE IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA-- TODEFUND OUR EFFORTS ON WILDFIRESUPPRESSION BECAUSE HE SAID WEHADN'T RAKED ENOUGH LEAVES.

YOUCAN'T MAKE THAT UP.

NOR CAN HEMAKE UPTHE FACT THAT WE ARE INVOLVED INOVER 90 LAWSUITS AGAINST THETRUMPADMINISTRATION ON CLEAN AIR,CLEAN WATER, ENDANGERED SPECIESONPESTICIDES.

THERE IS SO MUCH ATSTAKE IN THIS ELECTION.

NONEMORE IMPORTANTTHAN THE WORK JOE BIDEN DID WITHBARACK OBAMA."