Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space
California has been experiencing a blistering heat wave, and fires are ablaze across the state, which are so extreme smoke can be seen from space.
Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In CaliforniaWildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres.
The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres.
According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of..
Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blazeFirefighters are struggling to contain a series of large wildfires across theUS state of California, days after president Donald Trump declared thesituation a major disaster.
Flying Over Huge Wildfire Smoke PlumeOccurred on August 21, 2020 / Santa Cruz, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "While flying over Santa Cruz on a Southwest Airlines flight from San Diego to Oakland the smoke could be seen from the CZU..