Smoke From California Wildfires Extend Smoke Advisories

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Smoke From California Wildfires Extend Smoke Advisories
The skies are thick with smoke that can seen from space. Tina Patel reports.

California wildfires: Smoke seen billowing across state in satellite footage

Satellite footage shows smoke from California wildfires spreading as far as Pacific Ocean
Independent - Published

Air quality in Bay Area turns 'unhealthy' from California wildfire smoke, no relief from extreme heat in West

Dozens of wildfires burning across Northern California have forced thousands to evacuate the area...
FOXNews.com - Published

Heat wave fuels devastating wildfires in California

In California, an outbreak of wildfires is threatening thousands of homes amid scorching heat. In...
CBS News - Published


ericred

Eric Red Today’s Los Angeles sunrise from the smoke in the atmosphere from the California wildfires. #Unfiltered… https://t.co/gSfSlG8ArY 10 seconds ago

repairrestores1

Michelle Nappi🍀 RT @IsicaLynn: I’ve had a headache for two days from breathing in toxic smoke from incredibly wide spread wildfires. A fucking fire tornado… 52 seconds ago

SarayEmme

Saray Flores RT @ABC7: You can see, smell and even feel the smoke in the Central California skies from surrounding #wildfires -- but farmworkers are sti… 53 seconds ago

debbiegoldsmith

Deborah Goldsmith RT @DavidLWindt: Not one of these articles on the #California wildfires mentions climate change, global warming, or fossil fuels. #EndClim… 4 minutes ago

DebraBatyMail

DebraBaty RT @GreatWinter2017: Stunning view from space of the intense wildfires burning across Northern California covering the region in a sea of s… 5 minutes ago

Cocoluces

Corinne Smith RT @Sammy_Roth: “From the Salinas Valley to wine country, smoke as thick as fog in some places made it feel as if flames were everywhere.”… 6 minutes ago

LoNeRiSt_

inútil RT @NBCLA: Satellite images illustrate how far smoke is drifting from about two dozen major wildfires in California. https://t.co/sAMBv4Ae6… 8 minutes ago


Major Wildfires Threatening Thousands Of Homes In Northern California [Video]

Major Wildfires Threatening Thousands Of Homes In Northern California

In northern California, dozens of major wildfires are threatening thousands of homes and blanketing the region with dangerous smoke; Carter Evans reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Airplane drops fire retardant chemical on Lake Fire blaze [Video]

Airplane drops fire retardant chemical on Lake Fire blaze

A San Diego fireman battling wildfires that destroyed thousands of acres in rural Los Angeles County filmed this moment red water was dumped on the blaze.The red water is a fire retardant chemical that..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:27Published
Wildfires burn close to highway as residents evacuate Vacaville, California [Video]

Wildfires burn close to highway as residents evacuate Vacaville, California

Footage shows Vacaville residents evacuating as wildfires encroach on the city in northern California on August 19. Omar Taza films part of his journey on the I-80 highway as fires burning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published