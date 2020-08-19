Global  
 

Wildfires Continue To Impact Bay Area Air Quality

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:22s - Published
UCSF Prof. Dr. Meshell Johnson talks about long-term effects of smoke and particulates in air from Northern California wildfires (8-24-2020)


Air quality in Bay Area turns 'unhealthy' from California wildfire smoke, no relief from extreme heat in West

Dozens of wildfires burning across Northern California have forced thousands to evacuate the area...
FOXNews.com - Published


karlwschweitzer

Karl Schweitzer RT @BrendanNWeber: Lives lost. Homes destroyed. Terrain charred. Smoke-filled air. Wildfires burning across the Bay Area continue to impac… 4 days ago

BrendanNWeber

Brendan Weber Lives lost. Homes destroyed. Terrain charred. Smoke-filled air. Wildfires burning across the Bay Area continue to… https://t.co/CHnTBpezp5 4 days ago

agoldenbay

Ankush Argade, PhD RT @SandhyaABC7: SPARE THE AIR: Extended through Sunday as smoke from #wildfires locally & around the state continue to impact us. #SanFra… 5 days ago

SandhyaABC7

Sandhya Patel SPARE THE AIR: Extended through Sunday as smoke from #wildfires locally & around the state continue to impact us.… https://t.co/xpurOHAEbs 5 days ago


