Wildfires Continue To Impact Bay Area Air Quality
UCSF Prof. Dr. Meshell Johnson talks about long-term effects of smoke and particulates in air from Northern California wildfires (8-24-2020)
Karl Schweitzer RT @BrendanNWeber: Lives lost. Homes destroyed. Terrain charred. Smoke-filled air.
Wildfires burning across the Bay Area continue to impac… 4 days ago
Brendan Weber Lives lost. Homes destroyed. Terrain charred. Smoke-filled air.
Wildfires burning across the Bay Area continue to… https://t.co/CHnTBpezp5 4 days ago
Ankush Argade, PhD RT @SandhyaABC7: SPARE THE AIR:
Extended through Sunday as smoke from #wildfires locally & around the state continue to impact us. #SanFra… 5 days ago
Sandhya Patel SPARE THE AIR:
Extended through Sunday as smoke from #wildfires locally & around the state continue to impact us.… https://t.co/xpurOHAEbs 5 days ago
The 194-Year-Old Matriarch Of The Northwest Ppple Industry Has DedAn apple tree thought to be the oldest in the Pacific Northwest has died. this summer at 194 years of age. The Old Apple Tree in Vancouver, Washington was 194 years old. The tree is believed to have..
Man injured after officer-involved shooting in KenoshaOne man was air flighted to an area hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha on Sunday.
North Bay Crews, Residents Prepare for Overnight Dry Lightning StrikesEven as some evacuation orders for North Bay residents threatened by LNU Lightning Complex fires were downgraded to warnings, all eyes were trained on the weather Sunday evening. Katie Nielsen reports...