Smoke from wildfires causing unhealthy air conditions

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 13 minutes ago

The wildfires that continue to burn across the state are causing some unhealthy air conditions.

Acres.

Air quality in parts of shasta county -- at a moderate level - for now.

Confusing people who are smelling the smoke and seeing that ash on the ground.

Action news now reporter ana torrea joins us live, ana, how is this possible?

When you look at the air quality map for shasta county: you'll see shapes-- a square and a circle.

The circles represent the current air quality conditions for the county.

While the squares measures ozone levels in the area.

Smoke and ash covering shasta county for the past two days.

Take so* trt:07 john waldrop air quality district manager i'd say with the amount fires that are going on right now, we're going to be dealing with this for a fair amount of time.

The fires from the august complex and the elkhorn fire filling the air in shasta county with smoke and ashãsome areas worse than others.

Take so* trt:32 john waldrop air quality district manager most of redding is in the yellow or green categories.

So that will put us in the good to moderate category.

But over here on the east side of the valley, we've go shingletown, round mountain, and up towards burney and you can see where smoke is a higher concentration and it appears to put them in the health to unhealth group category ana stand u* trt:12 ana torrea atorreanews behind me you can see a hazy filled sky and normally it would be a very clear blue.

All this smoke is coming from mendocino and tehama and people tell me its just something they've gotten used to.

Take so* trt:05 jared kerr live in red bluff we spend 95% of our time outside, so it's just dealing with the elements// we're just used to it some say they didn't even notice the smoke.

Take so* trt:08 paula baird lives in redding you know i was gardening yesterday and i didn't notice it until i took a picture and i saw it was hazy but it didnt stop me from gardening.

But air quality district manager john waldrop expects the smoke to hang around for awhile covering shasta county for the past two days.

Take so* trt:07 john waldrop air quality district manager i'd say with the amount fires that are going on right now, we're going to be dealing with this for a fair amount of time.

The fires from the august complex and the elkhorn fire filling the air in shasta county with smoke and ashãsome areas worse than others.

Take so* trt:32 john waldrop air quality district manager most of redding is in the yellow or green categories.

So that will put us in the good to moderate category.

But over here on the east side of the valley, we've go shingletown, round mountain, and up towards burney and you can see where smoke is a higher concentration and it appears to put them in the he but air quality district manager john waldrop expects the smoke to hang around for awhile waldrop advises elderly people or those with underlying health conditions to stay indoors.

Reporting live in that are going on right now, we're going to be dealing with this for a fair amount of time.

The fires from the august complex and the elkhorn fire filling the air in shasta county with smoke and ashãsome areas worse than others.

Take so* trt:32 john waldrop air quality district manager most of redding is in the yellow or green categories.

So that will put us in the good to moderate category.

But over here on the east side of the valley, we've go shingletown, round mountain, and up towards burney and you can see where smoke is a