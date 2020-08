23ABC Weather for August 20, 2020

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:24s - Published 4 minutes ago

That air quality continues to get worse the next several days, with an Air Quality Alert in effect through at least Tuesday.

Air Quality became unhealthy Wednesday afternoon as smoke from many surrounding wildfires poured into Kern County.

A LOOK AT YOUR LONG RANGEFORECAST...AS THE HIGH PRESSURE RESPONSIBLEFOR OUR HEAT THELAST TWO WEEKS STARTS TO SHIFTSOUTH INTO ARIZONA TODAY,THAT WILL ALLOW MORE OF AWESTERLY FLOW FOR KERNCOUNTY.

AS A RESULT WE SHOULD"COOL DOWN" A FEWDEGREES, FROM YESTERDAY'S 104 TOTODAY'S EXPECTED 101 INBAKERSFIELD.

STILL HOT AND ABOVEAVERAGE, BUT NOT NEARDAILY HEAT RECORDS.UNFORTUNATELY THAT SHIFT INWIND DIRECTION WILL ALSO PUSHMORE SMOKE FROM THECOMPLEX FIRES NEAR THE BAY AREAINTO THE VALLEY, LEADINGTO MORE DENSE SMOKE FILLING INTOKERN COUNTY.

AIRQUALITY IS UNHEALTHY FOREVERYONE AND WE HAVE AN AIRQUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGHTUESDAY NEXT WEEK.

EVERYONESHOULD AVOID EXPOSURE TO THISPARTICLE POLLUTION ANDREMAIN INSIDE IN THE AIRCONDITIONING AS MUCH ASPOSSIBLE.

THE KERN DESERT SEEMORE 100S TODAY WITH THECONTINUATION OF THE EXCESSIVEHEAT WARNING OUT THERE.

THEKERN RIVER VALLEY SEES UPPER 90STHIS AFTERNOON WITHTHE LOW 90S IN TEHACHAPI ANDFRAZIER PARK.COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS... FALLIS ON THE WAY AND THATMEANS IT'S ALMOST TIME FOR