'Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention time of death': Vikas Singh

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh, on August 15 raised questions over the post mortem report of the late actor. He said. "The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death."Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Rajat Mewati was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on August 14. Rajat came for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Several people including Rhea Chakraborty have been summoned by ED in the case.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the Bihar government of 'politicising' actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Shiv Sena leader said that the Nitish Kumar government is politicising the issue ahead of state assembly polls. Earlier, Raut had said Mumbai Police was capable of conducting the probe on its own. Meanwhile, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the Sushant's death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was taken after Rajput’s father KK Singh met the state police chief. Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose. An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.
Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was take after Rajput’s father KK Singh met state police chief. Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. A PIL has been filed before Bombay HC in this regard. The hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. On Monday, actor’s father said he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February. In his complaint, Singh claimed that his son’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police where he alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in actor's death case is on the loose. An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.
Ankita Lokhande was questioned by the Bihar Police on July 30, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The questioning took place at her Mumbai residence. Bihar cops are carrying out their investigation after the FIR was lodged by the ' Sushant's father.
Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Rajat Mewati arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on August 14 for interrogation. ED continues to grill Rhea Chakraborty, Shruti Modi. Investigating agency has registered case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. The actor found dead on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai.
As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, now the lawyer representing the deceased actor's family has hit out at Siddharth Pithani. The lawyer said that Pithani, who was the late actor's flatmate, is an intelligent criminal and accused him of helping Rhea Chakraborty. 'What he did was, until an FIR was registered by the family he was talking to them regularly and trying to help them. The moment the FIR was registered, he started helping Rhea,' the lawyer alleged. He further said that Pithani has been writing e-mails to Rhea Chakraborty even though she's an accused and added that this shows complicity between Rhea and Pithani. 'It is only upon custodial interrogation that the real truth will come out,' Vikas Singh added. Pithani had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case based on the FIR filed by Sushant's father. Meanwhile, Sushant's relative sent a legal notice to Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his remarks about the late actor's relationship with his father. Watch this video for all the details.
Meet Captain Amol Yadav, a pilot from Mumbai who has build a six-seater aircraft. The aircraft has completed its first phase of test flight. "We exhibited this aircraft in 2016 under 'Make In India' scheme. Finally, we got the permit to fly in 2019. There are two other tests lined up. This is a very important step to indigenise the aircraft manufacturing industry in India," said Captain Amol Yadav "I built this aircraft on my house's terrace. Successfully tested its various manoeuvre capabilities. We've required flying permits," Captain Amol Yadav said.
Staff of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital in Mumbai celebrated the 101st birthday of Arjun Govind Naringrekar. Naringrekar, who will turn 101-years-old on July 15, is also getting discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19.