'Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention time of death': Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor's post-mortem report.

Vikas said that Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention the 'time of death'.

Vikas added that this detail is crucial in Sushant's death probe.

"There is no mention of time of death in Sushant’s post-mortem report.

Time of death crucial to clear how Sushant died.

It is hard to say Sushant died by hanging if there is no time of death.

All these questions have to be answered by Mumbai police, Cooper Hospital.

We won’t be near the truth until CBI investigates the case," he said.

Meanwhile, actor Ankita Lokhande shared details of flat registration and EMIs.

Reports had emerged that Ankita’s flat’s EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account.

On Friday, the ED had reported on deduction of EMIs from Sushant’s account.

ED has been questioning Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

ED registered a case against Chakraborty after Sushant’s father filed an FIR.

Sushant’s father has leveled severe allegations against Rhea and her family.

Rhea had moved SC alleging 'media trial' and asking to shift the case to Mumbai police.