The Devil's Heist movie

The Devil's Heist movie trailer - Plot synopsis: After being released from prison, Ted (Bryan Sapphire) and his associates rob Coven National Bank.

Only after robbing the bank, the thieves discover the bank is owned by Lucifer, and all the bank employees are witches.

To add to the misery, the criminals find themselves in the Wasteland, a forbidden outpost on the road to hell, that is controlled by the stone cutters, and who are Lucifers children and have their daddy’s taste for painful retribution.

Distributed by Midnight Releasing & Brain Damage Films