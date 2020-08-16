The Rock movie (1996) - Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris
The Rock movie (1996) - Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris
The Rock movie trailer (1996) - Plot synopsis: A mild-mannered chemist and an ex-con must lead the counterstrike when a rogue group of military men, led by a renegade general, threaten a nerve gas attack from Alcatraz against San Francisco.
Director: Michael Bay Writers: David Weisberg, Douglas Cook, David Weisberg Stars: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend