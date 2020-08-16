Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Rock movie (1996) - Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:18s - Published
The Rock movie (1996) - Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris

The Rock movie (1996) - Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris

The Rock movie trailer (1996) - Plot synopsis: A mild-mannered chemist and an ex-con must lead the counterstrike when a rogue group of military men, led by a renegade general, threaten a nerve gas attack from Alcatraz against San Francisco.

Director: Michael Bay Writers: David Weisberg, Douglas Cook, David Weisberg Stars: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PresidenteClint

Deuce "Bam Bam" Bigelow: Hispanic Goleador @MLSwatch The Rock was the greatest action film I've seen. It was pretty much the last James Bond movie starring Sean Connery. 6 hours ago

RealMilkman

Jesse A-M @DeAlcoholist @kphipps3000 The Rock is particularly egregious in this way, since all this mayhem is an early movie… https://t.co/DjVL4898ZE 2 days ago

JETaylor75

J E Taylor Favorite movie saying... Losers always whine about doing their best while winners go home and f**k the prom queen.… https://t.co/m1NigpS5MV 2 days ago

Duzie_

Duzie RT @sulty4eva: Can't forget 😁. The first movie I watched was The Rock starring Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage. Wasn't it on DBN channel? htt… 3 days ago

sulty4eva

Sultan Can't forget 😁. The first movie I watched was The Rock starring Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage. Wasn't it on DBN cha… https://t.co/XJsS6Ueduj 3 days ago

tommyboyd56

Tommy Con Air was a decent movie, The Rock with Sean Connery was good, then I struggle to think of a good Nicholas Cage f… https://t.co/4IUVcWx7JH 3 days ago

wecityguidecom

WeCityGuide Do you remember the Rock movie! Sean Connery, Nicholas Cage and Ed Harris were the starts of the movie. If you're i… https://t.co/1Rbf3gwiiY 3 days ago

CheckeredTulip

OGH Bandit @neontaster @MilesKlee The Rock is a Sean Connery movie. 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Con Air movie (1997) - Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Malkovich [Video]

Con Air movie (1997) - Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Malkovich

Con Air movie trailer (1997) - Plot synopsis: Newly paroled ex-con and former U.S. Ranger Cameron Poe finds himself trapped in a prisoner transport plane when the passengers seize control. Director:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:35Published