Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to wed at St Paul's cathedral?

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to wed at St Paul's cathedral?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to wed at St Paul's cathedral?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz could tie the knot at St Paul's Cathedral as Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, both have OBEs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz May Have Secretly Gotten Married!

Rumor has it Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz may have gotten married! The 25-year-old actress took...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Brooklyn Beckham Visits His Mom's Store with Fiancee Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham helps his fiancee Nicola Peltz down the steps while leaving his mom Victoria...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to wed at St Paul's cathedral? #BrooklynBeckham #NicolaPeltz https://t.co/x8ANpeCjlt 18 minutes ago

MSNArabia_EN

MSN Arabia - English #news #world #uae Brooklyn Beckham 'eyeing Princess Diana's wedding venue' for marriage to Nicola Peltz https://t.co/ut2op9Lc7l 47 minutes ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pick lavish wedding venue - where a famous royal wedding took place… https://t.co/QWXnHt0IqA 1 hour ago

Kagiso64871247

Kagiso RT @IOL: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to wed at St Paul's cathedral? Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz could tie the knot at St Paul'… 1 hour ago

jamesclahar

Clahar RT @OK_Magazine: Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz 'in line to wed at St Paul's Cathedral' https://t.co/kZE6HE492Q 2 hours ago

reenie_marshall

Anne-Marie Jayne Marshall 💜 RT @DailyMailCeleb: David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn and fiancée Nicola Peltz 'in line to wed at St Paul's Cathedral' https://t.co… 2 hours ago

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz 'in line to wed at St Paul's Cathedral' https://t.co/kZE6HE492Q 2 hours ago

Feisty_Female

sue Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to wed at St Paul's cathedral? How pretentious, typical of the lame Beckhams 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy speculation with 'Baby B' post [Video]

Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy speculation with 'Baby B' post

Nicola Peltz has sparked pregnancy speculation after sharing a cryptic post on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are the 'sweetest couple' [Video]

Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are the 'sweetest couple'

Victoria Beckham has hailed her son Brooklyn and his fiancé Nicola Peltz as the "sweetest couple".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Party Planners [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Party Planners

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:05Published