U.S. president's brother Robert Trump dies

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night, a day after the president visited him in a New York hospital.

President Trump announced the death in a statement.

"He was not just my brother, he was my best friend," the president said, "He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again.

His memory will live on in my heart forever." At 71, Robert Trump, who shunned the limelight, was younger than the 74-year-old president, who spoke about him when asked about his condition on Friday: "Yeah I have a wonderful brother, we've had a great relationship for a long time, from Day One.

It's a long time ago.

And he's in the hospital right now.

Hopefully he'll be alright but he's having a hard time." The president was expected to attend the funeral, an aide said.

The cause of death was not revealed.