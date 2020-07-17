Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman Mandir on 52nd birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips on Covid-19 containment and treatment. The Delhi CM said home-isolation has helped Delhi in tackling Coronavirus. Kejriwal urged people to come out and take responsibility as Covid-19 spreads in rural India. Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers to support villages and provide oximeters to those who need it. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen. "My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness. We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said. The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus.
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over CAA concerns."Several other members of Muslim community also joined the party in the event. The Shaheen Bagh protest was launched in December last year to oppose Citizenship Amendment Act. The anti-CAA protests were called-off in March after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in light of COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi's Raj Ghat. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also remembered Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tributes to the former prime minister. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Vajpayee in Lucknow. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India's prime minister thrice - briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and between 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was a prominent writer and had authored a number of poems. The BJP stalwart retired from active politics due to his feeble health after resigning as prime minister in 2004. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS Delhi following a prolonged illness.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.
Security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of Independence Day. Police were seen checking vehicles of commuters at India Gate and Connaught Place areas. The country will celebrate its 73rd years of Independence.
Delhi Police personnel are on frontline to contain the spread of COVID-19. Delhi Police on July 16 conducted a drive against people for violating guidelines. Police issued challans for not wearing face masks at Connaught Place. Delhi has so far reported 17407 active cases and 3545 deaths.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefed about Electric Vehicle Policy's objective on August 07 and assured that it will give boost to Delhi's economy during the unprecedented times of coronavirus. "We have notified the Electric Vehicle Policy today. With this policy, we aim to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital. This Electric Vehicle Policy is the country's most progressive policy," Arvind Kejriwal said.
