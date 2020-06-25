Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.

Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think BJP is our enemy.

We'll sit together with them over CAA concerns."Several other members of Muslim community also joined the party in the event.

The Shaheen Bagh protest was launched in December last year to oppose Citizenship Amendment Act.

The anti-CAA protests were called-off in March after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in light of COVID-19 pandemic.