Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.

Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think BJP is our enemy.

We'll sit together with them over CAA concerns."Several other members of Muslim community also joined the party in the event.

The Shaheen Bagh protest was launched in December last year to oppose Citizenship Amendment Act.

The anti-CAA protests were called-off in March after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

House IT panel would wish to hear from FB, says Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi's allegations on BJP, RSS

 Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who shared media reports and alleged that BJP and the RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in the country, party MP Shashi..
IndiaTimes

Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP, says wants to prove party not 'enemy' of Muslims

 "I have joined the BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think that the BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over the Citizenship Amendment Act..
DNA

Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 Law regarding citizenship rights for migrants to India

US polls: Kamala Harris' uncle on her Indian roots, views on Kashmir, CAA [Video]

US polls: Kamala Harris' uncle on her Indian roots, views on Kashmir, CAA

Kamala Harris' uncle spoke to Hindustan Times' Rezaul Laskar about his niece's selection as the Vice Presidential candidate by US President-hopeful Joe Biden. A day earlier, Biden, the Democratic candidate taking on incumbent President Donald Trump in the polls in November, announced that Harris, an American of Indian and Jamaican descent, would be his 'running mate'. Gopalan Balachandran said that he sent his niece a congratulatory message saying her mother Shyamala would be proud of her. He also spoke about her ideology, political views and individual strengths. Balachandran spoke on Kamala's Indian roots, saying that she drew inspiration from her mother. He added that one of her strong suits is standing her ground and being able to convince her opponents to join her side. Kamala likes India but that doesn't mean that she'll give a 'free pass' to everything that the country does, he said. Harris hasn't shied away from expressing her opinion on India's domestic issues like the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The United States of America will vote on November 3 in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread anti-discrimination protests. The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic so far with over 50 lakh cases and 1.62 lakh deaths.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:43Published
Shahnawaz Alam arrested after sufficient evidences were gathered: Lucknow DCP [Video]

Shahnawaz Alam arrested after sufficient evidences were gathered: Lucknow DCP

UP Congress Minority Cell chief, Shahnawaz Alam was arrested by police in Lucknow in connection with anti-CAA protest that happened on Dec 19, 2019. Speaking on it, Lucknow DCP (Central), Dinesh Singh said, "Shahnawaz Alam's name had appeared in case related to anti-CAA/NRC protest at Parivartan Chowk on 19th December 2019. The evidence was being gathered since then. He was arrested today after sufficient evidences were gathered. Further action will be taken accordingly."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
UP Congress Minority Cell Chief arrested in connection with anti-CAA protest [Video]

UP Congress Minority Cell Chief arrested in connection with anti-CAA protest

UP Congress Minority Cell chief, Shahnawaz Alam was arrested by police in Lucknow in connection with anti-CAA protest that happened on Dec 19, 2019. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and others arrived at Hazratganj Police Station following it. Police baton-charged to disperse the party workers. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "Government is scared, it is attempting to send Congress workers and officer bearers to jail after naming them in false cases. If they don't release him then we will do an agitation tomorrow."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Adesh Kumar Gupta Indian politician

Delhi govt's recklessness to be blamed for death of person near Minto Bridge: State BJP Chief [Video]

Delhi govt's recklessness to be blamed for death of person near Minto Bridge: State BJP Chief

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Delhi, Adesh Gupta spoke on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha's allegations that construction of BJP office near Minto Bridge led to blockage of sewage and water pipelines. He said, "AAP, Delhi government are factories of lies." "Delhi government's recklessness is to be blamed for death of a person near Minto Bridge," Adesh Gupta added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published
Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Shyam Jaju

BJP organises photo exhibitions on 45th anniversary of Emergency [Video]

BJP organises photo exhibitions on 45th anniversary of Emergency

Photo exhibitions on 'Emergency proclaimed by Indira Gandhi' were organized at BJP offices in Delhi and Bhopal. On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi declared emergency in the country. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the BJP office in Bhopal for the exhibition. Taking a jibe at the Congress, MP BJP titled the day 'Kala Diwas' and Congress as 'Killers of Democracy.' Multiple Books on emergency were also put on display at Delhi BJP office. G Kishan Reddy, Shyam Jaju, Vijay Goel and Adesh Gupta among other BJP leaders were present during the exhibition in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

Shaheen Bagh Shaheen Bagh Neighbourhood in Delhi, India


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman Mandir on 52nd birthday [Video]

Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman Mandir on 52nd birthday

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on August 16 visited Hanuman Mandir in Connaught place on his birthday. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Kejriwal offered prayers at the temple and took blessing from the lord. The Delhi CM turned 52 today. However, Kejriwal won't be celebrating his birthday this year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published
PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi's Raj Ghat. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also remembered Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tributes to the former prime minister. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Vajpayee in Lucknow. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India's prime minister thrice - briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and between 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was a prominent writer and had authored a number of poems. The BJP stalwart retired from active politics due to his feeble health after resigning as prime minister in 2004. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS Delhi following a prolonged illness.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:11Published

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Pakistan army chief heads to Saudi Arabia to ease tensions in ties

 Islamabad: Pakistan’s military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will head to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to ease tensions after his country’s top diplomat blasted the..
WorldNews

US seizes websites, crypto-currency from ISIS, other terror groups

 WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – The US Justice Department announced on Thursday that it had seized some $2 million in crypto-currency, including Bitcoin, which..
WorldNews

